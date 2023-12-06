These 5 stocks are on Goldman's European conviction list — and it gives one 130% upside

Goldman Sachs has unveiled its "conviction list" of top stock picks in Europe for December — and London-listed shares of BT Group stand out. The Wall Street bank's analysts see 130% upside potential in London-listed BT Group . They cited the telecom giant's plans to monetize its fiber infrastructure as a significant opportunity to generate sustainable free cash flow improvement. Goldman Sachs expects BT's share price to more than double to 290 pence over the next 12 months. U.K. shares are generally priced in pence, with 100 pence equal to one British pound ($1.26). BT, the U.K.'s largest broadband provider, aims to build and extend its fiber optic network to 25 million homes by the end of 2026. Analysts suggest that BT has historically built its network faster than rivals, but the added advantage of having a large scale means BT can sharply drive down the cost this time around. Goldman believes this massive infrastructure investment is not yet priced into BT's share price. BT.A-GB YTD line However, the investment bank is not alone in its bullish call on the telecom operator. Wall Street rivals Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan also believe BT shares are mispriced as investors have undervalued its network arm, Openreach. "As Openreach executes on its fibre build and the competitive landscape improves, there could be a significant re-rating opportunity," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Terence Tsui. Their price target of 220 pence implies an additional 71% share price increase over the next year from the current price of around 123 pence. JPMorgan also expects BT shares to rise to 290 pence over the next 12 months. Conviction list Other prominent stocks on Goldman's conviction list include Delivery Hero , Burberry , Bureau Veritas and Philips . The bank says these picks represent its "most differentiated fundamental Buy ideas" across European markets right now. Goldman notes that its conviction list should not be seen as a portfolio, as the stocks are not weighted. But it tries to provide some diversification across sectors and geographies. The bank believes 2023's stock market volatility has created opportunities for active stock picking as indexes remain range-bound. For instance, the Europe Stoxx 600 index has traded between 430 and 470 throughout the year, testing the highs and the lows multiple times. Similarly, the S & P 500 has remained between 3,800 and 4570. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.