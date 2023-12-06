Here's how stocks typically perform in a presidential election year

As markets barrel toward a presidential election year, history may serve as a guide for what investors can expect. Stocks are riding high into the end of 2023. All three major averages are coming off five straight weeks of gains, while the S & P 500 has reached fresh highs for the year. That brings the 2023 advance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to more than 8%. The S & P 500 is up by more than 18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has surged 35% this year. But if history is any indication, investors should pare back their expectations for a repeat performance in 2024, when incumbent President Joe Biden runs for re-election. In fact, data from the Stock Trader's Almanac shows that election years are typically weaker than pre-election years. On average, stocks during pre-election years advance 10.4%, while in election years, they gain 6%. Still, that would mean another positive run for equities, albeit a more modest rise. Based on Monday's close, a 6% gain would place the S & P 500 around the 4,843 level. That means the broader index would have reached a new all-time high next year on both an intraday and closing basis. Currently, the intraday high for the S & P 500 is at 4,818.62, while the record closing high is at 4,796.56. "Investors should expect a good year, because historically, we've had positive returns in the presidential election year of first-term presidents with a very high frequency of a gain and a abnormally high return," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. The investment strategist added investors should not count out the possibility the Federal Reserve may cut rates during an election year, as the central bank has either raised or lowered interest rates every election year since 1992, he said. What's more, investors should pay special heed to how markets perform during the July 31 to October 31 period, Stovall said. In data going back to 1944, Stovall found a rising stock market usually points to a re-election of the incumbent, while a falling market suggests a replacement.