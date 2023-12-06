Apple’s market cap reaches $3 trillion again. Here’s why it could go even higher

Apple 's (AAPL) market capitalization has again crossed the $3 trillion threshold — and we think the iPhone maker's stock still has room to run. Apple shares closed up 2% Tuesday, at $193.42 apiece, bringing the tech firm's market cap to above $3 trillion for the first time since August. The stock edged slightly lower Wednesday, but the company's valuation remained around the $3 trillion mark in afternoon trading. Apple is the only U.S. company to ever reach this threshold, surpassing the market cap of others in Big Tech like Club holdings Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which are valued at $819 billion and $1.64 trillion, respectively, as of Wednesday. We see Apple as an undervalued stock because of the company's long-term growth drivers like a burgeoning user base, stable demand and continued momentum in its services segment. Despite the company's consistent track record and year-over-year gains, skeptics continue to ask whether Apple's better days are behind it. Back in September, for example, media reports around an iPhone ban in China for government staffers prompted a $200 billion selloff in the span of two days. Those reports, which have since been refuted by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , left many concerned over the health of Apple's third-largest market. Apple stock has since pared those losses, rising 9% following the news report in September to market close on Tuesday. But we've continued to maintain our "hold it, don't trade it" mantra on Apple because of the company's solid fundamentals and its ability to adapt – and deliver profits – in a range of operating environments. Even now, amid a five-week rally for the tech giant and near record-high trading levels, we see reason for Apple shares to climb even higher. AAPL YTD mountain Apple (AAPL) year-to-date performance. The company continues to expand into emerging economies such as India to capture more customers in an untapped market, with CEO Tim Cook calling India a "huge opportunity ." Apple also continues to benefit from a loyal user base because of its product quality, pricing and closed ecosystem. At the same time, demand for Apple's products and services appears stable. On Tuesday, manufacturing partner Foxconn posted its second-best November to-date in terms of revenue and raised its guidance for the December quarter. The dat