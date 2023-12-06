Meta and Microsoft say they will buy AMD's new AI chip as an alternative to Nvidia

Meta , OpenAI, and Microsoft said at an AMD investor event on Wednesday they will use AMD's newest AI chip, the Instinct MI300X. It's the biggest sign so far that technology companies are searching for alternatives to the expensive Nvidia graphics processors which have been essential for creating and deploying artificial intelligence programs like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

If AMD's latest high-end chip is good enough for the technology companies and cloud service providers building and serving AI models when it starts shipping early next year, it could lower costs for developing AI models, and put competitive pressure on Nvidia's surging AI chip sales growth.

"All of the interest is in big iron and big GPUs for the cloud," AMD CEO Lisa Su said on Wednesday.

AMD says the MI300X is based on a new architecture, which often leads to significant performance gains. Its most distinctive feature is that it has 192GB of a cutting-edge, high-performance type of memory known as HBM3, which transfers data faster and can fit larger AI models.

At an event for analysts on Wednesday, CEO Lisa Su directly compared its Instinct MI300X and the systems built with it to Nvidia's main AI GPU, the H100.

"What this performance does is it just directly translates into a better user experience," Su said. "When you ask a model something, you'd like it to come back faster, especially as responses get more complicated."

The main question facing AMD is whether companies that have been building on Nvidia will invest the time and money to add another GPU supplier. "It takes work to adopt AMD," Su said.

AMD on Wednesday told investors and partners that it had improved its software suite called ROCm to compete with Nvidia's industry standard CUDA software, addressing a key shortcoming that had been one of the primary reasons why AI developers currently prefer Nvidia.

Price will also be important — AMD didn't reveal pricing for the MI300X on Wednesday, but Nvidia's can cost around $40,000 for one chip, and Su told reporters that AMD's chip would have to cost less to purchase and operate than Nvidia in order to convince customers to buy it.