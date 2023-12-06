Consumers say this pitfall is ‘their biggest threat to building wealth’ — yet about half do it anyway

Consumer spending has remained remarkably resilient in the face of persistent inflation — but that has come at a cost.

To keep up with higher prices, Americans racked up more credit card debt than ever this year. Not only are balances higher, about half, or 47%, of cardholders are carrying debt from month to month, creating a cycle that's particularly hard to break.

"Credit card debt is easy to get into but hard to get out of," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

Now, 39% of adults said credit card debt is "their biggest threat to building wealth," according to a new Edelman Financial Engines report. Even among wealthy respondents, or those between the ages of 45 and 70 with household assets of up to $3 million, 32% said the same.

More from Personal Finance:

Americans are 'doom spending'

Average credit card balances top $6,000

Can money buy happiness? 60% of adults say yes

Unlike other types of debt, such as a mortgage or even student loans, "credit card debt is not secured by an asset that potentially gains value over time," said Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy for Experian.

"For that reason, taking on too much credit card debt can chip away at a person's financial health."

Yet, a prolonged period of higher prices has caused consumers to spend down their savings and lean on credit anyway.