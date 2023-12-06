Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, Verint, GameStop and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. ChargePoint Holdings — Shares of the electric vehicle infrastructure company shed 1% after the company missed revenue expectations for the third quarter, posting $110 million in revenue while analysts expected $122 million, according to LSEG. ChargePoint reported a loss of 43 cents per share. Verint Systems — Shares of the customer engagement company popped nearly 10% on an earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter. Verint reported adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, while analysts polled by FactSet had expected 57 cents per share. Revenue came out at $218.5 million, higher than the $215.9 million expected by analysts. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance. Chewy — The online pet products retailer declined 9.3% in after-hours trading Wednesday after Chewy issued a weak forecast for fourth quarter net sales. The company forecasts net sales of $2.78 billion to $2.8 billion, while analysts called for $2.93 billion, per LSEG. Chewy also posted a wider loss than expected and revenues fell short of estimates. GameStop — The video game retailer dropped 3% after GameStop reported lower net sales compared to the year-ago period. Net sales were $1.078 billion in the third quarter, compared to $1.186 billion in same period a year ago. Braze — The customer engagement platform jumped 5% after beating analyst expectations in the third quarter. Braze posted a loss of 5 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts polled by FactSet had projected a loss of 13 cents per share. Revenue for the period was $124 million, exceeding expectations of $117.3 million, according to FactSet. Shares of Braze had reached a 52-week high earlier Wednesday.