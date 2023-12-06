2-year Treasury yield rises as investors digest economic data

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the state of the economy after the release of labor market data.

At 4:12 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by less than one basis point to 4.1686%. It had fallen below the 4.2% mark for the first time since early September on Tuesday.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last over one basis point higher to 4.595%, making up for some losses after having fallen by as many as 7 basis points on Tuesday.

Yields fall when the price of bonds rises. One basis point equals 0.01%.