Thursday's analyst calls: Top bank stocks for 2024, Stifel bets on Rivian rebound

(This is CNBC Pro's live coverage of Thursday's analyst calls and Wall Street chatter. Please refresh every 20-30 minutes to view the latest posts.) Bank stocks and a major chipmaker were in focus Thursday. KBW named Goldman Sachs, Truist and KeyCorp as its top bank plays for the new year. Meanwhile, analysts around Wall Street reacted to AMD unveiling the Instinct MI300X, a chip aimed at competing with Nvidia's artificial intelligence semiconductors. Elsewhere, Stifel initiated Rivian with a buy rating, noting it sees big gains ahead for the EV maker. Check out the latest calls and chatter below. 7 a.m. ET: Stifel initiates Rivian with a buy rating, seeing 25% upside Rivian has a rosy growth outlook ahead, according to Stifel. The investment firm initiated coverage of the electric vehicle manufacturer with a buy rating, setting a target price of $23. This implies a 25% potential upside from the stock's Wednesday close of $18.38. "Electric vehicle sales have faced stiff headwinds recently, driven by both macroeconomic factors (high interest rates, inflation, and recessionary worries) as well as EV specific headwinds including range anxiety, vehicle costs, model availability, and charging infrastructure. We believe these EV hurdles will shrink over the next few years, paving the way for sales growth," wrote analyst Stephen Gengaro. As a specific catalyst, Gengaro pointed to Amazon's agreement with the company for 100,000 cargo vehicles. Rivian also addresses the largest vehicle segment in the U.S. Additionally, he also expects to see growing margins next year. "Several drivers of 2024+ margin expansion including new technology (Enduro motor and LFP battery), better pricing, EDV deliveries, new zonal architecture, rising production, and impact of new supplier agreements," he wrote. Rivian shares have struggled in 2023, falling slightly. However, the stock has bounced nearly 10% in December. — Lisa Kailai Han 6:41 a.m. ET: Bank of America lists Amazon as a top pick Bank of America is overwhelmingly bullish on Amazon , seeing improvements in the company's underlying fundamentals and naming the e-commerce giant a top pick. "Amazon remains our top pick in the U.S. given projected share gains and margin expansion from regionalization, ad contribution upside, and AWS acceleration," analyst Justin Post wrote. Specifically, Post sees advertising opportunities ramping up, primarily through Prime Video and partnerships with independent sellers. He's also bullish on the continued optimization of Amazon's regional logistics network, noting retail share gains will continue expanding in 2024 as faster deliveries lead to more frequent purchases. "Finally, we expect AWS revenue growth to reaccelerate to high-teens on easier comps and AI tailwinds," the analyst added. Post's $168 price objective implies that shares of Amazon could rally 16% from their Wednesday closing price. Amazon shares have already had a blockbuster year, rallying 72%. AMZN YTD mountain AMZN in 2023 — Lisa Kailai Han 6:35 a.m. ET: Morgan Stanley likes Oracle heading into earnings next week Morgan Stanley is feeling good about Oracle heading into the company's fiscal second-quarter results next week, expecting a rebound after a disappointing first-quarter report. "Investors remain squarely focused on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) momentum but expectations have slightly moderated based on our conversations suggesting investors are still digesting the F1Q expectation miss, setting up for a potential bounce back in F2Q where we see several points that make us more comfortable on OCI achievability," wrote analyst Keith Weiss in a note from Thursday. The analyst was bullish on Oracle Fusion Applications, used for enterprise resource planning. "Ultimately, our channel checks which skew more upmarket support continued durability in Fusion applications growth, as partners continue to cite healthy backlogs and strong win rates consistent with prior quarters," he wrote. However, Weiss concluded that he'll remain on the sidelines so long as Oracle stocks continue to trade expensive, above their appropriate risk-reward tradeoff. Weiss has an equal-weight rating on the stock. His price target of $107 is 4.5% lower than the stock's Wednesday close of $112.03. — Lisa Kailai Han 6:08 a.m. ET: Bank of America names Nvidia a top pick Bank of America stuck by its buy rating for Nvidia and listed the chip manufactur