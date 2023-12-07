Asia markets fall as investors assess trade data from China and Australia; oil slumps

An aerial view of a container ship leaving the dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province.

Asia-Pacific markets slumped across the board, mirroring moves on Wall Street as investors assessed trade data from China and Australia.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's November exports to fall 1.1% year-on-year, with imports climbing 3.3% during the same period.

The trade surplus for the world's second largest economy is forecast to increase to $58 billion, up from $56.53 billion in October.

Separately, prices of oil have hit their lowest level since June, with the West Texas Intermediate contract for January down $2.94, or 4.07%, to settle at $69.38 a barrel.

The Brent contract for February declined $2.90, or 3.76%, to settle at $74.30 a barrel.