Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Nothing good to say' about Novavax

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Camtek's year-to-date stock performance.

Camtek: "Fabulous company, stock is too expensive. You must wait for a pullback."

Atkore's year-to-date stock performance.

Atkore: "When I do anything involving steel, I immediately default to Nucor. You have to do that, it's the best in show."

Novavax's year-to-date stock performance.

Novavax: "I just dislike the company entirely, and I've done so for a very, very long time, even when it was much, much higher...I have nothing good to say about it."

Coinbase's year-to-date stock performance.

Coinbase: "I'm worried about the fact that the stock is too expensive. Let it come in."

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: "The easy money has been made here. You got to find something else."

American Eagle Outfitters' year-to-date stock performance.

American Eagle Outfitters: "It's good. It did screw up in the past, though. I say ANF is much better."

