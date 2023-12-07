Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Nothing good to say' about Novavax

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Camtek's year-to-date stock performance.

Camtek : "Fabulous company, stock is too expensive. You must wait for a pullback."

Atkore : "When I do anything involving steel, I immediately default to Nucor. You have to do that, it's the best in show."

Novavax : "I just dislike the company entirely, and I've done so for a very, very long time, even when it was much, much higher...I have nothing good to say about it."

Coinbase : "I'm worried about the fact that the stock is too expensive. Let it come in."

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals : "The easy money has been made here. You got to find something else."

American Eagle Outfitters : "It's good. It did screw up in the past, though. I say ANF is much better."