It took a minute, but Wall Street is buzzing about Google's newest AI — and for good reason

Better late than never. Whether it was a sell-the-news moment, or the market just needed time to understand the implications of the news, Alphabet shares were soaring more than 5% on Thursday, the day after the company launched a new, more powerful artificial intelligence model. Gemini, as it's called, is Google's latest effort to compete with the OpenAI large language model that powers the Microsoft -backed startup's viral ChatGPT sensation. Google said Wednesday that its Bard chatbot, powered until now by a previous LLM, will be fueled by Gemini. While delayed, Alphabet's stock move illustrates a sense of relief that the company has more tricks up its sleeve and that it's not an also-ran in the AI race that's still just getting underway. Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, Microsoft seemed to have cornered the AI market overnight – all anyone was talking about was ChatGPT and the software and cloud giant's foresight to fund OpenAI. Microsoft quickly added ChatGPT capabilities to its Bing search engine, which barely has any market share. At the time, Alphabet botched a rushed-to-market Bard, which was added to Google Search. The whole episode further fanned concern on Wall Street that Alphabet's best days were behind it. After all, the way people search for information is clearly in transition, with traditional Google Search at risk of being displaced by AI queries that can do all the heavy lifting for you and simply serve up the best answer. The concerns, in our view, have thus far been overblown as users still rely heavily on traditional search given the limitations of generative AI and worry about accuracy. However, that doesn't mean they were unfounded. It's clear that we're at the beginning of a seismic shift in the way humans interact with machines — and, the debate about the long-term outlook for Alphabet beyond traditional search makes sense. At the end of the day, Google Search is what provides Alphabet with the digital real estate to serve up advertisements, which is the company's bread and butter. Google basically