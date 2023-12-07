'I will not touch the money': This NBA player plans to save a $500,000 prize for his daughters

This season, the National Basketball Association unveiled a new in-season tournament format, complete with a unique trophy and specially designed courts for each arena.

The competition, conceived as a way to drum up excitement among fans during a long regular season, also comes with a sweetener for the players: a $500,000 bonus for each member of the winning roster.

For superstars on the league's largest contracts, the prize money could mean a new supercar or an off-season trip to Saint-Tropez.

Jose Alvarado, a point guard for the semifinalist New Orleans Pelicans, has other ideas. Should his team win, he doesn't plan on pocketing the money. Instead, he plans to divvy it up between his two daughters, ages 1 and 3, and stepdaughter, age 14.

"I will not touch the money," Alvarado told Andscape's Marc Spears. "My financial team will act like I never made it. It's not for me. It's not in my hands. I'm living my life. They got to live their lives and I don't want them to struggle at all."

Alvarado, age 25, has already won $100,000 for reaching the semifinals. He and his teammates will earn $200,000 should they reach the finals and $500,000 for winning the whole thing. No matter the size of the check, he plans to open a savings account for his three girls, Spears reports.