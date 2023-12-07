Microsoft's president meets with the Chinese government to discuss A.I. co-operation

In this article MSFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Microsoft CEO Brad Smith participates in a meeting at The Westin Palace Hotel, on 20 May, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Cezaro De Luca | Europa Press | Getty Images

Microsoft President Brad Smith met with China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Wednesday to discuss topics ranging from artificial intelligence to trade relations between Washington and Beijing, according to a Youdao-translated Chinese government announcement. The meeting underscores China's attempt to show it remains favorable to American businesses amid continued tensions with the U.S., as it looks to reinvigorate its economy. Notably, Smith and Wang's engagement comes after U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met last month — a gesture that commentators said showed China and the U.S. are trying to co-operate in areas with potential. It also signalled a desire to improve the environment for foreign businesses.

During the meeting, Wang said that China is committed to providing better services for foreign enterprises, according to a statement from the country's commerce ministry. The readout said that the Ministry of Commerce hopes Microsoft will play a "constructive role" in co-operation on artificial intelligence between China and the U.S. Microsoft is seen as one of the leading players in artificial intelligence, particularly after its reportedly multibillion dollar investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI earlier this year. China's own technology giants — from Alibaba to Baidu and Tencent — have also been launching their own AI models and rival products. Technology has been a point of contention between the U.S. and China over the past few years. Washington has sought to restrict China's access to key technologies such as semiconductors, and U.S. export curbs recently targeted chips from Nvidia, which are used to train artificial intelligence models. During the Biden and Xi meeting, the two leaders "affirmed the need to address the risks of advanced AI systems and improve AI safety through U.S.-China government talks," according to a White House readout. Smith and Wang's meeting appears to have mirrored that.

watch now