Michael Novogratz says Jamie Dimon is wrong on bitcoin as it outperforms JPMorgan's stock

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is trying to poke holes in JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon 's arguments against bitcoin . Dimon, a longtime critic of bitcoin, lashed out against it again this week on Capitol Hill, suggesting that cryptocurrencies should be banned and that they're only good for criminals, drug traffickers, money laundering and tax avoidance. Novogratz told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday morning that while he likes Dimon – even suggesting he should run for president of the United States – and agrees with him on some things, he's been proven wrong when it comes to crypto. "He keeps doubling down and he keeps being wrong," Novogratz said. "Bitcoin has way outperformed JPMorgan stock over one year, five years, 10 years – you name the period." Bitcoin is up 161% in 2023, compared with JPMorgan's nearly 17% gain. In the past three years, bitcoin has gained 128%, while JPMorgan shares have risen 28%, for a total return of 39%. Of course, it hasn't been a straight run upward for bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is nearly 60% from its all-time intraday high in November 2021. Novogratz added that people around the world are also waking up to the narrative that the crypto community has believed in for so long. "People around the world believe in this and they believe in the community, the ecosystem," he said. "They see government's spending too much money, not just here in the U.S. … The story has already been argued and won when [ BlackRock CEO] Larry Fink went on your show and said 'I think you're going to see bitcoin in all portfolios.'" Bitcoin's initial rally at the beginning of this year was driven primarily by U.S. banking crisis woes, but its second rally, which began in the summertime, is about the race to launch a U.S. bitcoin ETF. BlackRock kicked things off in June when it filed its application with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Galaxy is also in that race, in partnership with Invesco . "[Dimon's] a very smart guy, but he's been consistently wrong on bitcoin," Novogratz went on to say. "What he's been wrong about is the appeal that continues to show up everywhere. This is one of the only global assets not just in the U.S. but in Japan and Korea – everywhere you see people you see bitcoin. It's a social construct between two people who say I believe this has value therefore it does, very similar to gold. And that continues to percolate all over the globe."