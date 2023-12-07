Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom, Lululemon, RH and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Broadcom — Shares of the chipmaker fell 1% after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter at $9.3 billion, compared to analysts' estimates of $9.41 billion, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Broadcom also issued light guidance, calling for full-year revenue of $50 billion compared to the $52.2 billion analysts were looking for. Lululemon Athletica — The athletic apparel maker saw shares dip 2.6% following its quarterly results. The company issued a weak sales forecast for the holiday season. Revenue came in line with estimates at $2.2 billion, versus $2.19 billion expected, according to LSEG. RH — Shares fell nearly 8% after the home furnishings retailer posted quarterly revenue of $751 million, below analysts' expectations of $757 million, according to LSEG. It also narrowed its revenue outlook to between $3.06 billion and $3.08 billion. Analysts were looking for $3.08 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. — Shares gained nearly 1% after the apparel maker announced CEO Chip Bergh will leave his position in January and hand the reins over to his successor Michelle Gass. Gass will take over on Jan. 29. Bergh will officially retire April 26. He will remain executive vice chair of the board until then and stay on as an advisor through the end of the fiscal year. HashiCorp — The software company's shares dropped 16% following quarterly results. HashiCorp posted adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share for the third quarter on revenue of $146 million. Analysts expected a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $143 million. DocuSign — Shares inched higher by less than 1% after the electronic signature tool provider posted third-quarter adjusted earnings per share that surpassed analysts' estimates by 16 cents, according to LSEG. Revenue came in at $700 million, just beating the $690 million analysts expected. It also issued fiscal fourth-quarter revenue guidance at between $696 million and $700 million, slightly above analysts' $694 million, according to LSEG.