Treasury yields rise as investors look to economic data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Thursday as investors considered the state of the economy, especially the labor market, and how it may affect Federal Reserve monetary policy.

At 4:13 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 4.159%. It had dipped as low as 4.117% on Wednesday, which marked its lowest level since early September.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by more than one basis point to 4.6153%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.