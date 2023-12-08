AMD now sees a $400 billion market for AI chips. Why that's good news for Nvidia

Advanced Micro Devices has jacked up its market forecast for artificial intelligence chips to an eye-popping $400 billion by 2027. The chipmaker is sure to see its slice of that pie grow in the coming years, but the industry's dominant player, Nvidia , is well-positioned to handle the emergent competition. Just a few months ago, AMD CEO Lisa Su projected the AI chip market would be worth $150 billion by 2027 amid accelerating investment in the technology since OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT launched in late 2022. Alongside officially launching its MI300X chip to challenge Nvidia, AMD on Wednesday also revised that forecast up to $400 billion from $45 billion this year, representing a compound annual growth rate north of 70%. The complex language model behind ChatGPT was trained using Nvidia's chips . Overall, Nvidia commands about 90% of the market for AI training, Bank of America analysts estimate. It's impossible to say whether AMD's market-size prediction will materialize. Indeed, some Wall Street analysts — including those at Citigroup, Bernstein and Morgan Stanley — said it seems overly optimistic. The skeptics may be proven right. But at this point, the trajectory of AMD's AI chip forecast matters more than the specific number. The company believes significant increases in computing power will be needed to meet AI workload demands down the road. It's more about market growth than its market share. In an AI world as large as AMD expects, multiple species of artificial intelligence chi