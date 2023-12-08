Friday's analyst calls: Big solar upgrade, Morgan Stanley sees strong gains for this chipmaker

(This is CNBC Pro's live coverage of Friday's analyst calls and Wall Street chatter. Please refresh every 20-30 minutes to view the latest posts.) A major call on a popular solar stock was in focus Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar to overweight from equal weight, with its new price target signaling more than 60% upside. Separately, the bank raised its rating on chipmaker Qorvo. Shares of both companies were up before the bell. Check out the latest calls and chatter below. 6:44 a.m. ET: Citi raises price target on Roku, forecasts higher platform revenue and gross margins Citi thinks Roku has room to grow platform revenues and gross margins beyond Wall Street estimates, but it's sticking by its overall company thesis. The bank reiterated a neutral rating on the streaming equipment stock but raised its price target to $110 per share from $80 to reflect the improving outlook. Citi's forecast equates to about 9% upside moving forward. "We believe there is scope for Street estimates for Platform revenues and Platform gross margins to move higher," analyst Jason Bazinet said. "Platform revenues should rise on easy comps. Platform gross margins should move higher as content amortization costs slow and costs normalize post the 3Q23 restructuring." Roku stock has soared more than 147% in 2023. — Brian Evans 6:40 a.m. ET: UBS names Boeing a top stock pick for 2024 on improving supply chain picture Despite multiple false starts on a true company recovery, UBS thinks Boeing will have its moment in 2024. The firm listed the airplane maker as a top pick heading into next year and reiterated a buy rating and a $275 per share price target. UBS' forecast calls for nearly 16% upside from Thursday's $237.33 close. "The recovery has had multiple head-fakes, but we see the set-up for 2024 skewed significantly favorably," analyst Gavin Parsons said. "The supply chain is stabilizing which drives both higher production and inventory unwind, on top of new aircraft demand at record levels building larger backlogs and long-visibility, all of which supports a step-function increase in free cash flow." Boeing shares are up more than 24% this year, but it's been a volatile ride for investors. At one point, the stock was down more than 6% on a closing basis. BA YTD mountain BA in 2023 — Brian Evans 6:24 a.m. ET: JPMorgan highlights Exxon Mobil's 'attractive valuation' and 'defensive dynamics' JPMorgan thinks Exxon Mobil stands out among U.S. oil stocks thanks to its "attractive valuation" as well as the defensive nature of the stock that can ride out an economic downturn. The firm reiterated an overweight rating on shares of the oil giant in a Friday note, and maintained its $127 per share price target which equates to about 29% upside from Thursday's $98.42 close. "XOM's portfolio continues to have a good mix of defense (balanced portfolio across Upstream, downstream and chemicals, low dividend break-even) and offense (torque to a demand recovery)," analyst John M Royall said. "Further, XOM should benefit from its unique high-margin asset in Guyana, which should deliver substantial [free cash flow] growth in years ahead." The company in October agreed to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion, its biggest deal since acquiring Mobil in the late 1990s. Shares have ticked down roughly 11% this year. — Brian Evans 6:16 a.m. ET: Jefferies downgrades Nokia over forecast difficulty growing margins Jefferies thinks Nokia will have difficulty expanding its margins moving forward after AT & T snubbed the company in favor of rival Ericsson. The firm downgraded European-listed shares of the telecommunications company to hold from buy on Friday, and lowered its price target to €3 from €4.10. Jefferies' forecast equates to about 1% upside from Thursday's close. "Apart from the headwind from the loss of AT & T revenue, we also expect the Network Infrastructure division to be impacted by the ongoing inventory correction and weaker underlying growth. Our PT is based on 6x/0.8x our new FY24 EPS/sales estimates (prev: 8x/1.1x), which we have downgraded by 5%/2%," analyst Janardan Menon said. "These multiples are below Nokia's 3-yr average of 8.5x/1x, since we expect the stock to trade at more muted multiples until there is more visibility on a turnaround." U.S.-listed shares are down more than 11% this week. — Brian Evans 6:07 a.m. ET: D.A. Davidson initiates