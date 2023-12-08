Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Boeing, First Solar, Qorvo, Exxon, Meta, O'Reilly & more

Here are Friday's biggest calls on Wall Street: Bank of America reiterates Meta as buy Bank of America said it's bullish on Meta's entry into AI. "We think AI announcements support our thesis that AI driven innovation at Meta will lead to new user experiences and recurring revenues models." JPMorgan reiterates Exxon as overweight The firm said Exxon is one of its favorite ideas in 2024. "On individual ratings, for the US group, we remain Overweight on XOM, with the most attractive valuation among US peers and the most defensive dynamics in a downside case." Morgan Stanley upgrades Qorvo to overweight from equal weight and downgrades Qualcomm to equal weight from overweight The firm said in its downgrade of Qualcomm that "strong execution in early stage of 5G cycle sets up for tough comparisons." The firm said in its upgrade of Qorvo that the stock has attractive catalysts. "We are shifting our smartphone exposure from defense to offense, downgrading QCOM to EW (from OW), and upgrading QRVO to OW (from EW)." Citi downgrades Deckers to neutral from buy Citi downgraded Deckers mainly on valuation. "After a Strong Run, Downgrading to Neutral on More Balanced Risk/Reward." Bernstein reiterates Tesla as underperform Bernstein said in a note on Friday that it was making the "short case for Tesla in 2024." "While significant downward EPS revisions had no impact on TSLA' s stock this year, we believe a waning of the growth narrative could weigh on the stock's multiple." Morgan Stanley reiterates Apple as overweight Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $220 per share from $210 and says it's standing by the stock. "We are turning more positive on AAPL shares as near-term risks are quelled & attention shifts to what could drive a recovery in fundamentals - Services, GMs and Edge AI." JPMorgan initiates Silicon Labs and Synaptics as overweight JPMorgan initiated several global tech companies on Friday and says they're well positioned in the "Internet of Things (IoT) end market." "We initiate coverage on Silicon Labs (ticker; SLAB, market cap ~$4B ) with an OW-rating and a Dec-2024 price target of $145 and on Synaptics (ticker SYNA, market cap ~$4B) with an OW-rating and a Dec-2024 price target of $130, two companies that are f