Asia markets set for largely lower open ahead of Japan GDP numbers, India rate decision

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open ahead of Japan's revised gross domestic product numbers for its third quarter, as well as India's central bank rate decision.

Japan's third-quarter GDP is expected to be in line with the first estimate released on Nov. 15, with the economy contracting by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, a softer fall than the 1.2% decline seen in the second quarter.

The Reserve Bank of India will also release its rate decision on Friday, with a Reuters poll of 64 economists unanimously forecasting that the bank will keep its benchmark policy rate steady at 6.5% for the fourth straight time.