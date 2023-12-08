Australia energy giants Woodside and Santos in talks to create $52 billion gas powerhouse

Shares of Australia's Santos jumped to a five-week high on Friday on news the company is in talks to merge with Woodside Energy .

Santos and Woodside Energy, two of Australia's largest oil and gas producers, have opened talks to discuss a potential merger in what could create an 80 billion Australian dollar ($52 billion) oil and gas behemoth.

"Concurrently, Santos is assessing a range of alternative structural options with a view to unlocking value," according to a statement issued by Santos on Thursday.

Shares of Santos spiked 11% in early trade on Friday while Woodside slipped 0.7%.

Santos, which has a market capitalization of around AU$22 billion, said during an investor briefing last month that it was working on options to lift its value. Woodside boasts a market capitalization of around AU$57 billion.

Discussions are still at an early stage — in statements to the press, both companies emphasized there is "no certainty" the discussions would lead to a deal.

In June last year, Woodside merged with BHP Group's oil and gas arm. Santos in 2021 acquired energy exploration company Oil Search, but a multibillion-dollar gas drilling project has been derailed by a court challenge.