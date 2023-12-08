Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is too rich to leave the U.S. before criminal sentencing, judge says

Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022.

Billionaire Binance founder Changpeng Zhao cannot leave the United States ahead of his criminal sentencing because of his "enormous wealth" and lack of U.S. ties, a federal judge ruled.

The ruling reverses a previous decision allowing Zhao, the cryptocurrency titan also known as CZ, to travel to his home in the United Arab Emirates before he is sentenced on Feb. 23.

In siding with federal prosecutors, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones acknowledged, "This is an unusual case."

"The defendant has enormous wealth and property abroad, and no ties to the United States. His family resides in the UAE and it appears that he has favored status in the UAE," Jones wrote in a six-page order Thursday in federal court in Seattle, Washington.

"Under these circumstances the Court finds that the defendant has not established by clear and convincing evidence that he is not likely to flee if he returns to the UAE," Jones wrote.

An attorney for Zhao did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Zhao, the face and former CEO of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, pleaded guilty last month to a charge of violating federal money laundering rules. Binance itself also pleaded guilty to related charges and agreed to pay over $4.3 billion in financial penalties.