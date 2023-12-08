Buying property in Asia? Real estate specialists give their investment tips

Hong Kong residential prices could fall by another 10% in 2024, according to DBS Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's property market has plunged nearly 20% since its peak, and it may be a good time for homeowners to buy — but investors might want to think twice, according to Peter Churchouse, chairman and managing director of real estate investment firm Portwood Capital.

With property prices in the city down 15-20% since their peak, Churchouse said now may be a good time to buy a property in Hong Kong if you're looking to own a home, but investors hunting for yield should look at Australia and New Zealand instead.

Investors and homeowners have different priorities, Churchouse pointed out.

For homeowners looking to buy, "prices down this much is probably not a bad time to look to be buying" if you can afford to pay mortgage and down payment, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"There's still a bit of downside risks ... but perhaps the worst is over."

Home prices in Hong Kong dropped for four months straight. The official housing price index stood at 339.2 in August, down 7.9% from a year earlier and 4.2% lower from April peaks.

"Hong Kong is probably the easiest place in the region to buy, and I would think that Japan is probably a close second," he said.

Buying elsewhere in the region is "fraught with all sorts of difficulties and legal issues … There are all sorts of banana skins," Churchouse warned, explaining that home buyers in other countries either have to be a resident, permanent resident or an employee.

"Often, you can't own property as an investor," he added.