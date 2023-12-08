Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Banco Santander is a buy

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Kroger's year-to-date stock performance.

Kroger: "I think the government's going to block that merger."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Banco Santander's year-to-date stock performance.

Banco Santander: "The stock is breaking out. The Brazilian market is terrific. They are crushing it in Mexico. Buy SAN."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Asana's year-to-date stock performance.

Asana: "I want them to be profitable before I say anything good about them. They're too early stage."

Lightning Round: The government is going to stop the Kroger-Albertsons merger, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO3:1603:16
Lightning Round: The government is going to stop the Kroger-Albertsons merger, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com