Cramer's Lightning Round: Banco Santander is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Kroger's year-to-date stock performance.

Kroger : "I think the government's going to block that merger."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Banco Santander's year-to-date stock performance.

Banco Santander : "The stock is breaking out. The Brazilian market is terrific. They are crushing it in Mexico. Buy SAN."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Asana's year-to-date stock performance.

Asana : "I want them to be profitable before I say anything good about them. They're too early stage."

watch now