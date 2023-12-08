Hong Kong's soccer fans will get to see Lionel Messi in action in February

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Aug. 15, 2023 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

HONG KONG — Soccer fans in Hong Kong will be able to see the world's best player Lionel Messi in action next year when David Beckham's Inter Miami play the Hong Kong team in February.

The highly anticipated match has been scheduled for Feb. 4 at the Hong Kong Stadium.

During their visit, the team will have an open training session — and half of those tickets will be reserved for community outreach. It is the team's first international tour.

Beckham, the American club's co-owner and president, sealed the deal to bring the team to Hong Kong when he visited the city last week.