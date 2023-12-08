Now is a 'fantastic time' to add small- and midsize-company stocks to your portfolio, says investing pro

Large-company U.S. stocks have been beating up on the little guys of late. The S&P 500, whose median company has a market capitalization (share price times shares outstanding) of more than $31 billion, has returned an annualized 13.6% over the past five years. That trounces the 9.7% return of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (median market cap: $5.6 billion) and the 7.7% return in the S&P Small-Cap 600 (median market cap: $1.5 billion). So-called large-caps have a lot going for them. These are the stocks that make up the most popular index funds and the household names on the lips of amateur traders and investment analysts alike. It makes sense, then, that many investors have a huge chunk of their portfolio in large-caps. But it may make sense to branch out to smaller stocks, too, experts say. That's because small- and midsize-company stocks have two important factors working in their favor. For one, because investors have been so busy bidding up the price of the market's biggest stocks, the smaller ones can currently be purchased at a relative bargain. What's more, over the course of market history, smaller names have tended to outperform larger stocks over long periods. Add it all up, and "there's no question it's a fantastic time to be diversifying into small- and mid-caps right now," says Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Why it's worth buying smaller stocks now

When financial pros refer to investments being "cheap" or "bargain-priced," they're typically referring to valuation — what an asset is being traded for compared with its estimated worth. One common valuation metric for stock is the price-to-earnings ratio, found by diving a company's share price by its earnings per share. The higher the ratio, the more investors are paying for a smaller chunk of a company's earnings. By comparing a stock's P/E ratio with what it's been historically, or the ratios of peer companies, analysts can determine whether a company looks over- or undervalued. Stocks in S&P small- and mid-cap indexes both currently trade at about 14 times estimated earnings for 2024, compared with a ratio of about 20 for the S&P 500. That means small- and mid-caps trade at a roughly 30% discount to large-caps. What's more, small and medium stocks are looking cheap relative to their history. Midsize stocks are trading at a 14% discount relative to their average P/E dating back to 2005, according to data provided to CNBC Make It by CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. Small-company stocks are trading at a 19% discount to their historical average. For smaller stocks, that spells "relative attractiveness" versus large-caps, says Stovall. "It either means that large-caps are grossly overbought or small-caps are grossly oversold, or a combination of the two. Mid-caps are not very far behind small-caps." In other words, either large-company stocks are currently overpriced, or smaller ones are underpriced. By buying now, you theoretically reap the rewards in your portfolio if and when valuations revert to their historical means.

Why it's worth diversifying over the long term