I've been a money expert for 20 years. Here's the No. 1 thing that made me a millionaire

In 2016, I was 36 years into a successful career as a financial author, podcaster, TV host and speaker. But it seemed like many of my peers were striking gold after creating virtual courses on investing and entrepreneurship.

There were even popular courses on how to build courses. Some were priced for as much as $2,000. I, too, had valuable advice to share. Was I missing out on an obvious financial opportunity? I began to wrestle with some agonizing FOMO — fear of missing out.

Initially, my FOMO sent me down a costly rabbit hole. I purchased website domains, hired pricey marketing "experts." But after many months, I gave up. I just didn't enjoy it. I also didn't want to be responsible for a team of contractors to help me execute on the plan.

But my FOMO didn't go away.

As I write in my new book, "A Healthy State of Panic," when fear shows up at a crossroads in your career and financial life, it's important to face your FOMO. Don't let it run you over.

What helped me become a millionaire today was listening to the fear and uncovering what it may be saying about what I value and want to protect.