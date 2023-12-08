Nearly 40% of hiring managers lie during job interviews—here are the 3 most common deceptions

Job interviews are a lot like first dates. When you're up for a job, you might be tempted to fib or put in extra effort to make a good impression on the person sitting across from you.

Turns out, candidates aren't the only ones stretching the truth. Nearly 40% of hiring managers admit to lying in job interviews, according to a recent survey from Resume Builder, which polled over 1,000 managers in August.

The three most common lies were about the role's responsibilities, career growth and professional development at the company. For example, an interviewer might say there are many advancement opportunities without sharing specifics about how employees work with different teams, or get promoted.

Interviewers said they also lied about things like compensation, benefits and the financial health of the business, often to cover up negative information — or attract more qualified candidates. "There might be some nuggets of truth in there," says Julie Bauke, chief career happiness officer career advisory firm The Bauke Group, "but there's such a desire to get people in the door that they perfume the pig and exaggerate."

In most cases, the deceptions worked: 92% of hiring managers said a candidate they lied to accepted a job offer. It's hard to catch an interviewer in a lie, but these are a few red flags you can watch out for: