Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband of almost 20 years don't live together: 'It's fantastic,' relationship psychologist says

Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph responded to recent headlines which claimed she and her husband of almost 20 years are finally moving in together.

Ralph, 66, and her partner Vincent Hughes, 67, married in 2005, but have lived mostly apart for the duration of their union, as Lee is in California working on shows like "Abbot Elementary" and Hughes is a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate.

Reports claimed that the arrangement was no longer working for the couple. Ralph told an Entertainment Tonight reporter at an event earlier this week that she and Hughes are perfectly happy.

"We see each other on the average of every two weeks," she said. "And everybody who questions that I say, guess what? We're still married!"

Some find the dynamic aspirational. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user commented they were going to "take notes" and another wrote "that's the only way I'll get married."

The bicoastal set-up is unconventional, but is it unhealthy? One expert says no.

"It's fantastic," says Lisa Marie Bobby, a relationship psychologist and founder of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver. "Couples find all kinds of ways to design their own relationship."