Ron Insana: The Fed's dream scenario of an economic soft landing has arrived. Here's why

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on November 01, 2023 at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC.

Signs of the hoped-for soft landing are emerging, but we are about to see whether the Federal Reserve is truly ready to end its hiking.

Interest rates jumped Friday on the November jobs number, which was slightly stronger than expected at 199,000 payrolls added, as well as the modest dip in the unemployment rate.

This implies that bond traders are worried, to a degree, that the Fed has more work to do to cool the economy and bring inflation all the way back to its stated target of 2%.

In other words, the market sees the risk of another rate hike rising, rather than falling. This has been the case for roughly the last month amid softening inflation and economic data.

The market's initial knee-jerk reaction to data can sometimes be wrong, as algorithms "see" a number slightly off consensus and trigger a momentarily appropriate response.

What the machines, and perhaps the Fed, are overlooking include the downward revisions to the number of jobs created in August and September, as well as the composition of job gains reported for November.

In other words, the data reported on this Friday morning does not suggest the Fed needs another rate hike and most certainly does not suggest the economy is growing beyond its potential.

Policymakers are expected to give details on where they stand at the conclusion of the central bank's two-day meeting on Dec. 13.