Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin says peace talks on Kyiv terms 'unrealistic'; U.S. aid hangs in balance after failed vote

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks urging Congress to pass his national security supplement request, which includes funding to support Ukraine, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 6, 2023.

The fate of U.S. aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance — little progress has been made since Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked an emergency spending bill to provide billions in funds for Kyiv, Israel and domestic security for the Mexican border.

Republicans, many of whom are growing wary of the level of U.S. funding for Ukraine, are leveraging the bill to seek tighter immigration controls on the U.S. border with Mexico. Biden has indicated some willingness to make changes on border policy to pass what he argues is a crucial support package for Ukraine, the U.S. and the world, but the issue remains in limbo.

Democratic leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer said Thursday that either Republicans take up an amendment offer or negotiations must resume. But uncertainty remains over what can be agreed with just a week left before the holiday break.

The White House warned earlier this week that U.S. provision of military supplies to Ukraine will likely run out by the end of the year without the release of additional funds. The bill includes $50 billion in security assistance as well as humanitarian and economic aid for Ukraine.

Moscow on Thursday expressed hoped the bill would continued to be obstructed.