These global stocks may be overbought, but analysts still like them — giving one nearly 40% upside

U.S. stocks aren't they only ones doing well — global markets have also rallied in the past month. The S & P 500 jumped nearly 9% in November, while the MSCI World Index and the Vanguard FTSE-All World ex-U.S. Index each rose around 8%. Investors can use the relative strength index (RSI), which measures the magnitude and speed of price moves, to determine if shares have been overbought. Stocks with a 14-day RSI higher than 70 are likely overbought — and may be due for a pullback. CNBC Pro screened the S & P 500, the MSCI World and the Vanguard FTSE-All World ex-U.S. indexes for stocks that are among the most overbought, based on their 14-day RSI. These stocks have also been screened to include analyst buy ratings of more than 50%, and with potential price target upside of more than 20%. Stocks in a variety of areas turned up, ranging from financials to automotives and the consumer discretionary sector. Among financial stocks, French companies Amundi and BNP Paribas showed up, with buy ratings of 77% and 68%, respectively, and potential upside of more than 20%. One gold miner, Barrick Gold Corporation , appeared on the screen. Investors have rushed into gold recently, driving prices up to a record high. Aside from buying physical gold, investors can look to gold miners to play the commodity. Analysts gave Barrick further upside of 24% and a 57% buy rating. Automakers such as General Motors and Mercedes-Benz showed up, with analysts giving them 38.7% and about 27% potential upside, respectively. In tech, one stock appeared: German semiconductor firm Infineon .