Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November while the overall rate declines

Commuters arrive at the Oculus Center in Manhattan, New York City, on Nov. 17, 2022. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The labor market deteriorated for both Asian and Black workers in November, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The overall unemployment rate declined 0.2% to 3.7% last month, against a forecast that it would hold steady at 3.9%. Overall, the labor force participation rate ticked up to 62.8% alongside a surge of 532,000 workers into the labor force. For white Americans, the jobless rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 3.3%. Hispanic Americans also saw their unemployment rate slip 0.2 percentage points to 4.6%.