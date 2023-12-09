25-year-old Londoner with 8 weeks of PTO: I 'love my job but I wouldn't sacrifice anything for it'

'A healthy relationship with work'

Her company's stance is critical to Naumova's relatively low stress level during the end-of-year rush. Many clients spend the bulk of their marketing budgets between Black Friday and the New Year. Even so, Naumova says her company completely shuts down from December 22 to January 3, and she's taking off the prior week, too. "Honestly, work isn't my top priority right now," she says. "My main focus is on my mental health. I do love my job, but I wouldn't sacrifice anything for it." Her boss doesn't hold it against her: Naumova's employer is proactive in promoting a "healthy relationship with work, especially for us Gen Z people," she says. "Lately, I've been dealing with some anxiety for personal reasons," she says, "so I just went to my boss, asked for some time off for mental health, support on a few projects, and decided to skip going to the office until the end of the year." Her company has a three days in-office policy, but Naumova will return to that schedule in January. That's generous by U.S. standards, where just 17% of workers say they're getting more remote work flexibility during the holiday season, according to Monster. Her colleagues encourage each other to fully unplug during their scheduled time away, too, which helps, she says. It's a well-communicated expectation that everyone should actually get to enjoy and decompress on holidays.

How she gets ready for her time off