3 ways to cut your grocery bill, from a ‘cash stuffing’ expert who's on track to pay off $70,000 in 3 years

Jasmine Taylor knows a thing or two about getting a budget under control.

In January 2021, she found herself with $60,000 in student debt and another $9,000 in medical and credit card debt. Vowing to get her finances on track, she turned to YouTube and found "cash stuffing," a money management strategy in which budgeters divvy up their expenses using physical cash.

In her first year of budgeting, Taylor paid off $23,000 in student loans and wiped out her other debts. She left $20,000 in student loans untouched for a while in case forgiveness happened but has since resumed paying and is on track to wipe out her debt by the end of the year. She documented her budgeting journey on TikTok and soon found her posts going viral.

These days, Taylor runs her own cash-stuffing business, Baddies and Budgets, through which see sells budgeting supplies and other accessories while continuing to dispense money management advice to her customers and followers.

Given what inflation has done to the average American budget, it's not all that surprising that food spending is near the top of the list of what Taylor's followers are struggling with.

"In the past six months or so, that's one of the first questions people ask me because groceries affect us all," Taylor tells CNBC Make It.

Taylor offers three strategies for anyone looking to curb their spending on food whether you follow a cash budgeting system or not.