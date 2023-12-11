Monday's analyst calls: Nvidia named a top pick, upgrade of cheap retail stock

(This is CNBC Pro's live coverage of Monday's analyst calls and Wall Street chatter. Please refresh every 20-30 minutes to view the latest posts.) Analysts kicked off the week with an upgrade to a major electronics retailer. Jefferies raised its rating on Best Buy to buy from hold, and its new price target implies about 20% upside. TD Cowen, meanwhile, named Nvidia a top pick, with the firm expecting the chipmaker to build on its monster 2023 performance in the new year. Check out the latest calls and chatter below. 8:16 a.m. ET: Rosenblatt upgrades Spotify after cost cuts, sees 50% upside Spotify's latest round of layoffs and costs cuts may finally get the company to a sustainable level, according to investment firm Rosenblatt. Analyst Barton Crockett upgraded the streaming music stock to buy from neutral, saying a note to clients that the recent round of cuts will unleash profitability. "The scary scenario is that the cuts foretell a surprising slowdown in sales growth currently guided to be up close to 20% ex currency in 4Q23, with subscriber growth for 2023E in the 30 million range. The promising scenario is that sales and subs remain strong, and cost controls will cause margins to explode. After probing, we favor explosion," Crockett said. Rosenblatt now projects that Spotify will generate $4.04 in earnings per share in 2024, up from a previous estimate of $1.20. The company is on track to generate a net loss for the 2023 full year. Crockett also doubled his price target on Spotify to $300 per share, which is more than 50% above where the stock closed Friday. — Jesse Pound 8:13 a.m. ET: Adobe and Microsoft named top 2024 picks by BMO Generative artificial intelligence should help propel both Adobe and Microsoft higher next year, according to BMO Capital Markets. The firm named Adobe its top pick for 2024, followed by Microsoft. "We think Adobe has the opportunity to significantly expand the creative TAM over time, since generative AI makes creative products both easier to use and more effective," analyst Keith Bachman wrote in a note Monday. The software company has fewer than 30 million creative users, compared to Microsoft's 380 million, and can expand its user base by more efficiently targeting a broad set of users, he said. Adobe also has an opportunity to embed generative AI in its document cloud. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Office will benefit from generative AI in its Office franchise due to its Copilot chatbot. For instance, if 50% of Office 365's commercial installed base adopted Copilot at a net price of $10 per month, per user, it would mean 50% lift in revenue compared to 2023's commercial revenue base, Bachman said. — Michelle Fox 7:59 a.m. ET: Bank of America stands by Roku, sees growth opportunities for the stock Roku stands to benefit from fundamental improvements and a lifting macro backdrop, according to Bank of America. The bank reiterated its buy rating on the streaming device manufacturer, also raising its price objective to $114 from $95. Shares of Roku have soared nearly 154% so far this year, but this forecast still implies a potential 10% upside from the stock's Friday close. Analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya listed several growth opportunities as catalysts. For one, the stock is continuing to expand in international markets with strong potential such as Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Brazil and Australia. He also focused on the company's commitment to diversify towards other verticals. Bhattacharya also believes that Roku's advertising revenues should continue to grow as the macroeconomic backdrop improves. Additionally, he said that the platform's partnerships with third-party demand side platforms could "can drive higher fill