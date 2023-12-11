CCTV Weekly Script 08/12/23

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 08, 2023.

This week's People of the Week opens with Lisa Su, the CEO of semiconductor producer AMD. AMD released the highly anticipated MI300 series chip products this week, with a special focus on the MI300X, a chip designed specifically for generative AI. Su emphasized that this is the world's highest-performance accelerator.

The new AI Chip also signifies a direct confrontation between AMD and another chip manufacturer, NVIDIA. Over the past year, NVIDIA has dominated the AI chip market, but many cloud service providers and tech companies are seeking alternatives to save costs. With the release of AMD's latest products, some investors are starting to believe that AMD could take a chunk of the market from NVIDIA.

AMD's stock price rose by 9.9% on Thursday, closing at about $128 per share. This marked the stock's best single-day performance since May and its highest closing price since June.

Citigroup predicts that AMD may eventually take over about 10% of the entire AI chip market. Lisa Su told CNBC that AMD doesn't need to defeat NVIDIA to achieve success, as she believes the market is large enough. She increased her forecast for the AI chip market size to over $400 billion in the next four years, doubling the previous predictions.

Lisa Su

AMD CEO

"We originally thought the total market for datacenter AI accelerators would be about 150 billion as we got into 2027. And now we think it's going to be over 400 billion. So yeah, much, much larger market."

In addition to technology, energy has also been trending in the market over the past week, with a key player being Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia.

At the recent UN Climate Conference COP28, discussions about whether to include the Phasing Out of fossil fuels in the text sparked debates. Saudi Arabia, being the world's largest oil exporter, firmly stated that it absolutely disagrees with including the phrase "Phasing Out" in the text. Similar to many energy giants, Saudi Arabia has long believed that the focus of climate issues should be on emissions reduction rather than restricting some fuel usage. Saudi also emphasized the role of technologies such as carbon dioxide (CO2) capture. The Saudi Minister criticized countries supporting the idea of "Phasing Out," calling them hypocritical. He even suggested people ask these countries how they plan to eliminate fossil fuels and he will provide contact numbers.

This year, Oil and gas representatives outnumbered most of the national delegations at COP28, with the host UAE stating the intention to include the oil and gas industry in climate talks. The wording regarding fossil fuels is expected to be a major focal point when the conference concludes on December 12. Additionally, to support oil prices, the Saudi Energy Minister emphasized that the planned reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day in 2023 will definitely be implemented, and if needed, the reduction plan will continue beyond March next year.

Finally, let's turn our attention to Robert Jenrick, the former UK Minister of State for Immigration.

The Sunak government had another dramatic personnel change. Jenrick submitted his resignation due to significant disagreements with Sunak on the issue of the Rwanda policy. He said on social media that he had to resign, citing strong disagreement with the government's current immigration policy, making it impossible for him to continue his serving. Immigration policy is a crucial topic as the Sunak government prepares for the next election, with the Rwanda bill being seen as a core aspect, despite causing significant controversy in the UK.

Earlier the UK Supreme Court ruled the plan to relocate asylum-seeking migrants to Rwanda as illegal, stating that Rwanda cannot be considered as a "Safe Third Country," and asylum seekers may be forced to return. However, the Sunak government continues to push the plan forward. To address concerns, the UK and Rwanda signed a new treaty this week, stipulating that anyone relocated to Rwanda will be granted permanent residency in Rwanda. Jenrick, on the other hand, believes that Sunak's immigration policy is not thorough enough, and he consistently supports using stricter measures to limit illegal immigration into the UK.

For more People of the Week, stay tuned.