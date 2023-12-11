Former Rep. George Santos in plea deal talks with prosecutors: court filing

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Federal prosecutors on Monday said in a court filing that they are "engaged in plea negotiations" with former Rep. George Santos of New York to potentially resolve his pending criminal fraud case.

The disclosure came in a letter from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn to Judge Joanna Seybert, proposing a joint agenda with Santos' lawyer for a previously scheduled status conference Tuesday in Long Island federal court.

"The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial," prosecutors wrote.

"The parties wish to continue those negotiations over the next thirty days."

A lawyer for the Republican Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, which was the first time that prosecutors had publicly said there were plea negotiations in the case.

Santos, 35, in an interview with CBS New York on Sunday said, "Look, in the essence of everything going on, a plea is not off the table, obviously, at this point."

"I'm gonna negotiate the best I can," he said.