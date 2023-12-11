Oppenheimer has one of the most bullish outlooks for 2024. Here's where it sees the S&P 500 going

Oppenheimer has high hopes for the S & P 500 next year amid growing corporate earnings. The firm predicts the index will hit 5,200 by the end of 2024. That suggests 13% upside and 8.4% higher than the S & P's all-time closing high on Jan. 3, 2022. "Markets don't move up in a straight line and setbacks are always likely, but those with patience and perseverance should see gains over the intermediate and long term," chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus wrote Monday. Oppenheimer's call makes it among the most bullish on Wall Street. Citi and BMO Capital Markets have 5,100 price targets, while Bank of America is predicting 5,000 by year-end. Goldman Sachs is less optimistic with its 4,700 price target, which still suggests about 2% upside from Friday's close. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 year to date Morgan Stanley , on the other hand, sees the S & P 500 falling to 4,500 over the next 12 months — a 2% drop from Friday's close. Wolfe Research also sees the index retreating, issuing a 2024 year-end price target of 4,250. Oppenheimer thinks earnings and revenues will continue to grow during what the firm is calling a "year of transition" as the Federal Reserve pivots from its restrictive monetary policy. "While we still can't rule out the possibility that the central bank may have to nudge rates slightly higher early in the year if inflation doesn't continue its downward trend, we expect that by the fourth quarter of 2024 the Fed will be moving to lower rates," Stoltzfus said. He's projecting earnings of $240 per share for the S & P 500, about 9% higher than for 2023. Cyclical stocks, particularly those in the technology, communications services and consumer discretionary sectors, should continue to do well next year, even as gains broaden to other sectors and small- and mid-cap stocks, Stoltzfus said.