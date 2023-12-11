Investor Karen Firestone has her radar on this corner of the market in 2024

In December, people naturally ask what we think will happen next year. With the market, that is. Everything else, from elections to my tennis game, is hope and speculation. Last year, most "experts" thought we would have a recession and a weak stock market in 2023. They were wrong. The S & P 500 is up about 20% year to date on a price basis, and the economy has remained relatively strong. We thought that after the market dropped nearly 20% in 2022, it was unlikely to have another bad year, particularly since the unemployment rate was so low that it seemed improbable that we could fall into negative GDP without a major spike in layoffs. So here we are, just above 4,600 on the S & P 500 , which is less than 5% from the all-time closing high on Jan. 3, 2022. Inflation has fallen from a high of roughly 9% on an annualized basis in June 2022 to 3.2% in October 2023 , and interest rates appear to have peaked for this cycle. The key question we ask ourselves is, "What does the market need as fuel for a move higher in the short and medium term?" The drivers of a continued advance While it is widely believed that markets climb in December, performance during this month over the past 20 years has been positive but lukewarm. The price-to-earnings ratio of the S & P 500 is 18.3 times 2024 earnings, which feels fairly valued. Lower interest rates correlate with higher multiples, but the market may have anticipated the Fed's easing rates for months. The two chief drivers of a continued advance would be better than expected earnings and broader participation of stocks beyond the very narrow number that has driven this year's rally. On the first measure, earnings estimates for 2024 have been trending down for most of the market, excluding a small number of huge tech names, in particular high-flying Nvidia . See the chart below. Therefore, we either need some signs of growing demand beyond digital chips or conviction that better times are coming, despite what companies tell us today. However, just because CEOs lack enthusiasm about growing profits does not mean they might not be surprised as 2024 unfolds. Demand has softened for discretionary goods spanning from houses and cars to MRI machines and industrial equipment because of the much higher interest rates required to finance their purchase. Should the Fed lower rates, customer orders could ramp up quickly. The second market driver to watch is wider participation in the rally across the S & P 500. I am one of many commentators who have written about this previously. The largest names, known as the " Magnificent Seven ," are responsible for 70% of the return of the S & P 500 year to date. As a narrow market persists, there are fewer potential new buyers to convince to invest in these highly favored stocks. This makes it increasingly difficult to justify the stocks' valuations. Apple traded at 20.5 times forward earnings at the end of 2022, and it now trades at roughly 29 times forward earnings. In terms of broader participation, consider that the Invesco S & P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is up more than 7% in the past month on a price basis, while the S & P 500 has gained about 4.4% in the same period. Year to date, however, the equal weight index is lagging the broad market, up around 7.5% to the roughly 20% advance for the S & P 500. If conditions broaden, hundreds of bank, drug, device, retail, industrial, auto, media and entertainment companies could emerge from hibernation and come alive in 2024. That is something we will be watching closely through December. What's worth watching On another related topic, small (defined as $250 million to $2 billion in market capitalization) and mid-cap ($2 billion to $10 billion in market cap) stocks have underperformed their larger peers, as shown below. Although these stocks account for under 1% of the value of the S & P 500 and only 8% of the names, they are an interesting asset group on our radar screen. The mid-cap index currently has a forward P/E multiple of roughly 13.5 times. The small-cap index P/E is about 12.9 times the next twelve months' earnings, which compares to the S & P 500's P/E of around 18.3 times earnings, according to Yardeni Research. What accounts for this discrepancy, and will it persist? Understandably, most managers of small and mid-sized stock funds are convinced that their stocks are extremely undervalued, and rational investors will close the gap. They cite the perceived safety of large companies, high brand recognition (names like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet ), and liquid shares as obstacles to wider shareholder interest. Advocates believe this is a temporary condition that will pass as inherent attractiveness prevails. During Covid, we saw a rise in the popularity of small-sized meme stocks, such as GameStop . That love affair died when individuals lost their money or needed to return to work. The financial news