'Let your winners ride': Stocks will climb in 2024 as U.S. skirts a recession, CFRA's Stovall says

Stocks will continue to rise as the U.S. skirts a recession in 2024, according to CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. "By the end of 2024, CFRA sees the S & P 500 challenging the 5,000 level," Stovall wrote in a Friday note. "But since large, round numbers traditionally act like rusty doors, requiring several attempts before finally swinging open, our year-end target for the S & P 500 is 4,940." .SPX YTD mountain The S & P 500 has gained about 21% from the start of 2023. Stovall's forecast implies about 7% upside for the S & P 500 to the end of 2024. Stocks are on pace to end 2023 higher, with the S & P 500 up 20%, the Nasdaq Composite ahead 37% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher by 9.5%. Stocks reached their high for the year Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report and lower unemployment rate added to hopes the Federal Reserve will reach the nirvana of an economic soft landing, where the economy expands and inflation weakens. Stovall thinks a convergence of factors including seasonality, the presidential election cycle, a strong forecast for 2024 earnings growth as well as an end to the Fed's rate hike cycle underpin an optimistic outlook for next year. He also doesn't expect the U.S. to slip into a recession, citing Action Economics data that forecasts an economic slowdown but not a contraction. "In all, we think 2024 will be another favorable year for equity markets as investors conclude that the Fed was done raising rates, which should ease upward pressure on the 10-year [Treasury] yield, while assisting in the delivery of double-digit EPS growth for the market as a whole in 2024 as the U.S. economy continues to avoid recession," he said. The strategist also expects 2023's winning sectors to continue to gain into next year, arguing that investors should "let your winners ride," and that, while typically buying losing groups of stocks works after down years for the market, "the reverse has been true after up years." Consequently, "CFRA continues to recommend overweighting 2023's three outperforming sectors: communication services, consumer discretionary, and information [technology]," Stovall said. "We also think the energy group has been oversold and [is] ready to stage a recovery." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.