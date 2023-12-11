Oracle's upcoming quarterly results offer the stock a chance to exit Wall Street's penalty box

Investors banished Oracle to the penalty box in September after disappointing fiscal 2024 first-quarter results and guidance. Upcoming quarterly results Monday evening may be what the enterprise software and emerging cloud giant needs to skate free. Oracle is expected to post revenue of $13.05 billion in the three months ended Nov. 30, according to a consensus of analyst estimates compiled by LSEG, representing 6.3% year-over-year growth. Analysts see the company's earnings-per-share increasing 9.1% from the year-ago period to $1.32 in its fiscal 2024 second quarter. "Oracle failed to beat expectations last time, a highly unusual occurrence," Jim Cramer said Friday. "It would be shocking for them to miss a second time in a row." Oracle's fiscal Q1 revenue and guidance failed to clear Wall Street's sky-high bar after the closing bell on Sept. 11, sending shares plunging 13.5% the next day to $109.61 each. At the time, Jim called the stock's move a major overreaction. Still, additional declines persisted into October, before shares bottomed on Oct. 3 at $104.52 apiece. Oracle stock has narrowly underperformed the S & P 500 since then. In the session before September's report, Oracle shares had closed at an all-time high of $126.71 each. At nearly $113 per share Friday, the stock still needs about 12% more upside to return to its old highs. In the wake of September's selloff, we've bought Oracle stock five times, most recently on Nov. 1 at roughly $105 per share . ORCL YTD mountain Oracle's stock performance so far in 2023. The performance of Oracle's cloud-computing division — known as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or OCI — will be a key focus in Monday's earnings report. OCI is an important growth driver for the legacy tech firm as spending on artificial intelligence booms, requiring more comp