Japanese tech giant Rakuten plans to launch proprietary AI model within next two months

The logo of Japanese tech giant Rakuten logo seen at the Mobile World Congress 2019.

Japan's Rakuten plans to launch its own artificial intelligence language model within the next two months, its CEO told CNBC in an interview that aired Monday.

It comes as the fintech-to-e-commerce giant looks to join other technology firms developing the rapidly growing technology.

Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani said the company is working on its own large language model, or LLM. These are huge algorithms trained on massive data sets that underpin artificial intelligence applications, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Rakuten has a number of businesses from banking to e-commerce and telecommunications, therefore has a large amount of "very unique" data to train its LLM on, according to Mikitani.

"Nobody has a dataset like we do," he added.