Russia-Ukraine war updates: Biden to host Zelenskyy at the White House; UK creates unit to crack down on sanctions dodging

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden walking to the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 21, 2023.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House Tuesday.

The pair will discuss Washington's continued commitment to Kyiv as funding becomes an increasing point of contention among U.S. lawmakers.

The U.K. said Monday that it was creating an enforcement unit to increase its power to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions.

The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation will be responsible for the enforcement of trade sanctions, investigating potential breaches and issuing penalties, among other things.