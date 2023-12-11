Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Apple, Meta, Best Buy, Pinterest, Nike, Amazon & more

Here are Monday's biggest calls on Wall Street: RBC upgrades Pinterest to outperform from sector perform RBC said shares are attractive. "Liked by the sell-side but under-owned by the buy-side, we believe PINS is an attractive story underpinned by checks indicating key product cycles starting to work, positive ad load analysis, attractive comps and is a less consensus/partially hedged way to play AMZN." Piper Sandler downgrades Domino's to neutral from overweight Piper downgraded the stock mainly on valuation. "Following a well put together Investor Day event, we are moving our rating on DPZ to Neutral, down from our previous rating of Overweight. This is a valuation and Risk-Reward based decision, and we are not negative on the business or the strategy (or anything of that nature)." Evercore ISI upgrades Hewlett Packard to outperform from in line Evercore said it sees numerous tailwinds for the PC maker. "We are upgrading HPQ to Outperform given that we see a multitude of tailwinds that can power HPQ to > $4.00 of EPS in the next 12-24mos." Bank of America reiterates Meta as buy Bank of America said Meta is a top pick in 2024. "Among large caps, we prefer Meta for the ongoing Reels monetization cycle, along with: 1) solid overall usage trends around video, 2) under-appreciated AI capabilities (that are driving usage and ad spend), and 3) ramping monetization of messaging assets. Wells Fargo initiates Stellantis as underweight Wells said in its initiation of Stellantis that it sees too many headwinds for the auto company. "This reflects our cautious view on the industry into 2024 and beyond. Key headwinds include price deterioration, the costly BEV ramp, possibly softening pickup demand, & excess global capacity." Barclays names Nike a best idea Barclays said Nike shares are at an inflection point. "We believe FY2Q24 is the inflection moment for NKE . In this note, we lay out six catalysts to support NKE's margin recovery and earnings upside in 2024." Evercore ISI upgrades Kraft Heinz to outperform from market perform Evercore said the stock is a "value pick." "We are upgrading KHC from In Line to Outperform and increasing our price target from $40 to $42—16% upside and equal to 13x 2025e EPS." MoffettNathanson names Amazon a top 2024 pick Moffett said the e-commerce giant is a top pick for the firm in 2024. "For Amazon, last quarter's expense reductions and commentary on AWS increase the probability for besting consensus FY24 EBIT estimates by ~20%." TD Cowen names Nvidia a top idea TD said the stock is a top pick in 2024. "An accelerating product roadmap keeps NVIDIA the far and away leader in the very early days of a massive paradigm shift to ubiquitous accelerated computing and generative AI." TD Cowen names Snowflake a top 2024 idea TD said it's bullish on the company's AI product line. "As 1) Cloud consumption conditions stabilize; 2) enterprises start turning to their Cloud data estates to invest in AI on private data; and 3) SNOW releases a substantial amount of new product to market in '24, we see a compelling growth construct." Loop downgrades Paramount Global to sell from hold Loop downgraded Paramount on reports of a company takeover. "The Hollywood trades, including Deadline, have reported that David Ellison's Skydance Media, in partnership with RedBird Capital, is kicking the tires on National Amusements (NAI), the controlling shareholder of Paramount. ... .However, we do not see the upside for the public shareholders of PARA, and therefore are lower