China vows to boost domestic demand in bid for 2024 recovery

China's top leaders vowed to boost domestic demand and tackle the country's real estate crisis following a key meeting that laid out economic priorities for the new year.

Under a new slogan pledging to achieve stability through economic progress, Chinese leaders said it's necessary to overcome some difficulties and challenges, which include insufficient demand, overcapacity in some industries, weak social expectations and many hidden risks which still exist, according to a Tuesday evening broadcast on the state-owned China Central Television.

"China's economy has achieved a recovery, with solid progress made in high-quality development in 2023," Chinese leaders said, according to a brief readout of the meeting published by state-owned Xinhua. "China still has to overcome some difficulties and challenges to further revive the economy."

This year's Central Economic Work Conference comes as the post-Covid recovery of the world's second-largest economy has so far fallen short of expectations. A litany of policy support measures have not sufficiently lifted economic sentiment, igniting calls for Beijing to amp up its stimulus amid renewed fears of a deepening slowdown.

Some of the largest real estate developers are facing serious debt problems as part of Beijing's broader deleveraging of the once-bloated real estate sector — which accounts directly and indirectly for about one third of China's economic activities.

China's leaders pledged to diffuse risks linked to the property sector, local debt and small and medium financial institutions — as well as signaled a strategy to build affordable housing in an attempt to resolve the nation's spiraling real estate crisis, which has been festering since President Xi Jinping kicked off a crackdown on the sector in late 2020.

The broadcast also addressed major economic issues ranging from the country's declining fertility rates to high rates of unemployment, particularly among the younger population, and the resilience and safety of the domestic supply chains.

China's leaders additionally reiterated they would support the development of private enterprises and foster innovation in science and technology, green transformation and the digital economy, including artificial intelligence.