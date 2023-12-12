Cramer's Lightning Round: 'You have to own' GE Healthcare

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon GE Healthcare's year-to-date stock performance.

GE Healthcare : "This stock is mispriced. I mean, when you think about what has to happen if you're going to get one of these Alzheimer's drugs, which you're going to need an MRI, contrast MRI. GE Healthcare is going to be the way you're going to be able to get it. And that's just an unbelievable business, so I think you have to own that stock."

First Solar : "I think it's going down because of oil going down, and if oil bottoms, I think you have a win. But why buy a stock that's levered to something that we have no control over."

AeroVironment : "AeroVironment I thought had a very good quarter, I think it was profit-taking. I think that their drone business is terrific, and Mr. Nawabi is just doing a terrific job. So I would be a buyer of the stock."

Cigna Group : "I thought that buyback was humungous, but, you know what, it's just gained so much from it, that I would rather ring the register than buy the stock."

Kaman : "Why doesn't anyone talk about this stock? It's got a terrific aerospace business. I really like it. I've got to tell you, it's dirt cheap when it comes to what it can earn, not what it's earning right now."

