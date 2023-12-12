Fed rate cuts will only come when the economy really needs them, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO says

The Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut interest rates, and the central bank will only ease policy when the economy deteriorates in a significant way, according to Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald's chair and CEO. "The Fed goes slower than people think. They're going to hold steady," Lutnick said on CNBC's " Squawk on the Street ." "I don't think you're going to see real cuts until the economy really needs it." The Fed has hiked rates 11 times since March 2022 to try and squash inflation. As price pressures have eased, the central bank has kept the key federal funds rate steady — in a target range between 5.25% and 5.5% — since July. The Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting Wednesday, its last of the year, where it's expected to signal that the tighter policy is wrapping up. Futures pricing indicates virtually no chance of any further rate increases, and presently show the first cut likely to happen in May. Futures markets show the Fed will ease aggressively in 2024, cutting rates up to 1.25 percentage points by the end of the year. Lutnick believes this market pricing is too much, too soon. "You have to remember how slow the Fed is. Remember how late they were to the party, right? So what? Do you think they're going to be early to this party? Come on, really? … I don't think so," he said. Lutnick added that the current rate level is appropriate and can be sustained for the foreseeable future. "This world at five and a quarter is fine. We're going stay here for quite a long time, which is pretty steady, which is pretty good," he said.