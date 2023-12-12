Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine's counteroffensive hopes 'did not come true,' top security official says ahead of Biden-Zelenskyy meeting

TOPSHOT - Pedestrians walk past a New Year decoration stylised as the "Kremlin Star", bearing a Z letter, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in Moscow on January 02, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that it will be closely monitoring the upcoming meeting meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said the meeting, in which Biden and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the prospect of a large chunk of additional funding for Ukraine, would not change the course of what Russia calls its "special military operation."

"It is important to understand that tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain any success on the field battle. Other tens of billions will be doomed to the same fiasco," Peskov said, according to comments published by Tass.

Peskov said the meeting would be monitored "very carefully" nonetheless.

Russia is certainly hoping that additional aid for Ukraine is blocked as it hopes to outlast Ukraine and its allies' ability to continue fighting as the war approaches its second anniversary. Intense negotiations are ongoing on Capitol Hill as the White House tries to get Republican lawmakers to back a $106 billion supplemental package of wartime funding for Ukraine, as well as Israel, and domestic border security.

— Holly Ellyatt