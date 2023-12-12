We are exiting our position in this software giant after two soft quarters

We are exiting our position in Oracle, selling 775 shares at roughly $104.66 apiece. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will no longer own a position in Oracle. We are moving on from our Oracle position, taking a small loss of roughly 6% in the process. The decision comes after the company on Monday reported a second-consecutive disappointing quarter in which revenues missed on Wall Street's expectations. We had defended the company when it had reported quarterly results in September because management made assurances to us that the company's acquisition of software firm Cerner would soon start to pay off, supported by several billion-dollar contracts. When the stock fell more than 13% that day, we looked the other way because we thought the turn in Cerner was on the horizon. We expected Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud — which the company said had booked more than $4 billion of capacity as a result of artificial intelligence — would have carried the stock higher. Indeed, with a stock that traded at less than 22-times earnings – cheap relative to other tech names – and a sol